Short Interest in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Drops By 29.0%

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the November 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity at MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

In other MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager Michael Petty sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $27,600.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,164 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 66,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 77,097 shares in the last quarter.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MMD stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,455. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

