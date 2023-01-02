Short Interest in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Decreases By 13.8%

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,200 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 627,700 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 8.3% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,092,000 after acquiring an additional 138,206 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 3.7% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 44,550 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% in the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCFT opened at $25.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.79. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $29.69.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

