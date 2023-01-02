Short Interest in Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Drops By 20.1%

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2023

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 357.0 days.

Mercialys Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MEIYF traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.84. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280. Mercialys has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49.

Mercialys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercialys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercialys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.