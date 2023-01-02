Short Interest in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Decreases By 16.5%

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MFA. Raymond James decreased their target price on MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MFA Financial to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

MFA Financial Cuts Dividend

Shares of MFA traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,560. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.21%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.06%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

