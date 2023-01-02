Short Interest in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Expands By 25.7%

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

MIN remained flat at $2.76 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 9,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,291. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0213 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

