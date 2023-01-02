Short Interest in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Declines By 18.8%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 388,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Niall O’donnell sold 32,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $629,336.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,714,888 shares in the company, valued at $33,611,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 258.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after buying an additional 713,095 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 866.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 195,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 175,282 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MIRM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.50. 3,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,115. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $30.55.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.03. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.78% and a negative net margin of 79.72%. The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MIRM shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

