Short Interest in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Declines By 13.4%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey purchased 100,000 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,688,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,708,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 108,455 shares of company stock valued at $74,003. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ML. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 26.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ML opened at $0.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. MoneyLion has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.75 million for the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that MoneyLion will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

