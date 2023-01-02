Short Interest in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Declines By 18.0%

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the November 30th total of 9,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 0.3 %

Nordic American Tankers stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 177,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,879. The stock has a market cap of $591.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.24. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

A number of research analysts have commented on NAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth $31,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

