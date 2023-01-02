Short Interest in Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Increases By 24.9%

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,100 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the November 30th total of 496,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 477.0 days.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Price Performance

LNDNF remained flat at $1.50 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284. Orrön Energy AB has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company. It has wind and hydro assets in the Nordics, a wind farm in Finland, a hydropower plant in Norway, and a Karskruv wind farm in southern Sweden. The company was formerly known as Lundin Energy AB (publ) and changed its name to Orrön Energy AB (publ) in July 2022.

