Short Interest in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Rises By 16.9%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the November 30th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Stock Performance

EDTK remained flat at $1.44 during midday trading on Monday. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,415. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 18.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

