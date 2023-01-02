Short Interest in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Drops By 19.6%

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the November 30th total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.52. 138,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,830,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.76. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,942 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $55,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.