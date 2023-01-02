Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,900 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 531,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 138.6 days.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LWSCF remained flat at $7.84 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LWSCF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

