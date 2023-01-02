Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Shares Sold by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,830 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 543.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

BLCN traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 846 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,984. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $43.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

