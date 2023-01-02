Sky Investment Group LLC Buys 4,138 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,360 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 522.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $129,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,602 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,644,787. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

