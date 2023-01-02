Sky Investment Group LLC Has $7.83 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,930 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 2.0% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.38.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $263.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,727. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

