Sky Investment Group LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $336.53. 72,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,559,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.96. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $575.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

