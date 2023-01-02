Sky Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.61. 28,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day moving average is $82.14.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.