Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Buys 2,634 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LH opened at $235.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.