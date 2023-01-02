Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $4.65 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 1.9% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,646.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $109.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.03. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $199.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

