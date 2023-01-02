Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $550,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Allstate were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Allstate by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 28.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 0.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Allstate by 20.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Allstate by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $135.60 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.94 and its 200-day moving average is $127.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

