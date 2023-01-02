Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Raises Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Novartis Price Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $90.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $200.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.56. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.