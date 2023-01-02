Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 5,332 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $97.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.94. The company has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

