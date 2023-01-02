Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Trims Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE cut its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LIT stock opened at $58.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day moving average is $70.71. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $58.06 and a twelve month high of $86.06.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

