SOLVE Tops 1-Day Volume of $300,392.33 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One SOLVE token can now be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a total market cap of $10.44 million and $300,392.33 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SOLVE has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005975 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001078 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011752 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

