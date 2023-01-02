SOMESING (SSX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $422,261.70

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $37.34 million and approximately $422,261.70 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SOMESING has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING launched on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,722,045,739 tokens. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

