Sonata Capital Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 2.2% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $442.79. The stock had a trading volume of 112,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,663. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $524.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $449.87 and a 200 day moving average of $439.71.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
