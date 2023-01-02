Sonata Capital Group Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $151.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,954. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.44.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

