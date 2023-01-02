Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after buying an additional 1,444,503 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after acquiring an additional 883,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,972,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,614,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.36. 1,672,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,109,748. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

