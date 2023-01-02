Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $291,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after buying an additional 1,493,089 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,249,000 after buying an additional 1,511,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,584,000 after acquiring an additional 773,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.12. 1,135,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,552,973. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $265.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

