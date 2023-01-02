Sonata Capital Group Inc. Invests $206,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,143. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $213.73 and a 52-week high of $350.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.