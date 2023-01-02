Sonata Capital Group Inc. Purchases 2,266 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.45. 167,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,562. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $83.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

