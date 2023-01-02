SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Position Lowered by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 560,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,919 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises 2.4% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $16,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38,898.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,504,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517,798 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,874.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,496,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383,401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $113,856,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,146,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,513 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.03. 203,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,129. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

