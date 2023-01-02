SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Lessened by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.8% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,151,000 after acquiring an additional 310,237 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,090,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,553,000 after buying an additional 166,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,710,000 after buying an additional 65,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,130,000 after buying an additional 43,620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $442.79. The company had a trading volume of 112,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,663. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.71. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $524.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

