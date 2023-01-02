SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of SPS Commerce worth $11,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,738,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,379,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,585,000 after buying an additional 19,612 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,581,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,065,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.43. 4,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,087. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.56. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.41 and a twelve month high of $146.81.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,944 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.67.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

