Status (SNT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.45 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Status has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Status has a total market cap of $74.89 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013375 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00037583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00038323 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00018519 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00228673 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01875481 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $1,483,231.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

