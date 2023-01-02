Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Cap of $62.58 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $62.58 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Steem has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,726.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000431 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00446790 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020849 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.11 or 0.00891473 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002127 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00096622 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.00596810 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005975 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00250269 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 423,517,812 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
