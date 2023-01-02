StockNews.com Downgrades Hershey (NYSE:HSY) to Hold

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on HSY. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.75.

HSY traded down $1.68 on Monday, reaching $231.57. 17,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,105. Hershey has a one year low of $190.93 and a one year high of $242.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.53. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,978,769.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,600. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after purchasing an additional 644,294 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,115,000 after purchasing an additional 404,423 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

