StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

AIRT opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 million, a P/E ratio of 176.58 and a beta of 1.21. Air T has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.20%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.88% of Air T worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

