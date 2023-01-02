StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
AIRT opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 million, a P/E ratio of 176.58 and a beta of 1.21. Air T has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.00.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.20%.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
