StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Up 3.3 %

AP stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.65 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 2.48%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

In other news, major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co acquired 551,604 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,034,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,982.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 28.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 963,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 292,291 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

