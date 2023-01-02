StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Citizens Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $106.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.13. Citizens has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $5.57.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Gerald Shields bought 24,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,307.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,327. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jeffery P. Conklin bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 87,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,735.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerald Shields acquired 24,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $74,307.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,109 shares in the company, valued at $243,327. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 59,132 shares of company stock worth $170,692. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Citizens by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

