StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $349.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $351.30 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 26.75% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Articles

