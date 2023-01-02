StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $349.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.94.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $351.30 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 26.75% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
