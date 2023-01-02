StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

FTEK stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 million, a PE ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 4.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

