StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. ( NASDAQ:NYMX Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 0.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

