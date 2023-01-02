StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SPPI has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.02. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 69,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.