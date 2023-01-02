StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2023

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPIGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SPPI has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.02. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 69,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.