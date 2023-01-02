StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE UUU opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Security Instruments has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.25.
