StockNews.com Lowers Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Aviat Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

AVNW stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.07 million, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $81.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 527.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 213,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 179,410 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 343.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 159,531 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 146,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,808 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Featured Articles

