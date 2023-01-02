StockNews.com Lowers Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $36.59 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.12.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Chunghwa Telecom

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 167,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 39,535 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 185,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

