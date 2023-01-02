StockNews.com Lowers Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $36.59 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.12.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%.
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.
