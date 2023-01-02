StockNews.com Upgrades TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TopBuild to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.25.

NYSE:BLD opened at $156.49 on Friday. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $140.66 and a 12-month high of $280.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.22.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,050,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,732,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 462.1% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,412,000 after purchasing an additional 990,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in TopBuild by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TopBuild by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,699,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 345,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,808,000 after buying an additional 89,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

