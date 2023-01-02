StockNews.com Upgrades TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TransDigm Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $693.67.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $629.65 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $684.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $607.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $14,137,355. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

