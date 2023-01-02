STP Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, STP has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $45.91 million and $2.04 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00013132 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00037550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00038313 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005860 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00018490 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00228924 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.02621732 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,050,688.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars.

